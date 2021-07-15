Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

