Intel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.