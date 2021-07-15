Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,047,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,550,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

