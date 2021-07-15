Intercontinental Exchange Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,316 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the average daily volume of 349 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

