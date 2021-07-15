InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

