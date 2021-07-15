Internet Computer Price Tops $35.87 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $35.87 or 0.00112883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and $141.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00148547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.09 or 1.00426732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.17 or 0.01001330 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,108,085 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

