Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 392,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,000. Red Rock Resorts makes up 0.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.