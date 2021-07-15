Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255,525 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Meritor worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.