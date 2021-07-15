Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $19.64 Million in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,000. eHealth accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHTH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

