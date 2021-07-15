Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $572,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OAS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.02. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,391. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

