Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 2,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,371. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

