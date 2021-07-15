Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 389,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.