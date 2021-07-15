Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.37. 16,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.