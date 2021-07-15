Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,917 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises approximately 2.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Avaya worth $30,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,883,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 4,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,772. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

