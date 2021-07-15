Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,037. Intuit has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $511.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.