Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $509.59

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $509.59 and last traded at $508.86, with a volume of 7876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.10.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

