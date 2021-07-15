Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 354,923 shares during the period.

BSJM stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

