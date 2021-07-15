Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $88.27 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

