Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lifted to “Buy” at

upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.54.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Invesco by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 184.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.