Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies will continue to attract investors, and are likely to keep supporting the top-line growth. Besides, synergies from opportunistic acquisitions will continue aiding profitability. Also, Invesco’s global presence and a solid assets under management (AUM) balance act as tailwinds. However, rising costs are likely to hurt the bottom line. Despite the company’s intention to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall costs are expected to remain elevated due to its inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Presence of high levels of debt remains another near-term concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 106,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

