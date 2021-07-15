Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IQI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

