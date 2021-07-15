Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 675 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 638,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 445,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.