Investors Purchase Large Volume of América Móvil Call Options (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,857% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 719,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,430,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.