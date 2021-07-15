iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares to Split on Monday, July 19th

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares are going to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of IXN opened at $348.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $236.77 and a one year high of $349.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

