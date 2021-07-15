iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 221.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 190,038 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $158.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

