iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $52,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.64. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,561. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.07 and a 52 week high of $260.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

