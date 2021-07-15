ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.95.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ITOCHU by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.