James W. Bernau Sells 17,200 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00.

ESTE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $839.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

