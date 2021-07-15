Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO Sells $3,198,452.70 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 93,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,198,452.70.

John Strosahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.