Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,329 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $110,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,888. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

