Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,010,832 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,010,832 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $96,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

COLL opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $826.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

