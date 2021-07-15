Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.65. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,049. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

