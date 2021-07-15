Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

EPA SAN opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.31. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

