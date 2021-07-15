Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.