Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

USB opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

