Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.98.

NYSE CMA opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

