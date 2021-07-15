Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.49 million, a PE ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

