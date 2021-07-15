Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ORIX in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

