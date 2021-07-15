Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,191,787 shares of company stock valued at $72,338,348 and sold 598,072 shares valued at $36,262,736. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.