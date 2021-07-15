Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EZCORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

