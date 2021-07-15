Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

ASB stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,390. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

