Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bouygues in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

