Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $28.15 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $580.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.99. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $608.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $694,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

