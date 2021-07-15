Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.15

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

JRONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

