Jetcoin Trading Down 72.4% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 70.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $149,113.02 and approximately $467,879.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 72.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.47 or 0.00854674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

