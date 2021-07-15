JMP Securities Boosts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $80.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.37. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

