JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.71.
