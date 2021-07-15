JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.