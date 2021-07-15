John J. Holmes Sells 3,181 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 386,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,450. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

