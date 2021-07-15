John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $1,190,040.00.

PGR opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

