John Scott Dixon Sells 3,310 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30.

NYSE CCS opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

